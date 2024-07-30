Fred Goldman Gives OJ Estate His Price

Fred Goldman says he's owed more than $117 million from the estate of OJ Simpson. The father of Ron Goldman filed a creditor's claim Thursday in Nevada, saying he's owed $117,041,675.27, with $26,402.3630 in interest added every day, per NBC News . Though acquitted of murder in criminal court, Simpson was found "responsible" for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in civil court. Goldman's family was to be awarded $8.5 million in compensatory damages plus half of $25 million in punitive damages, per the Los Angeles Times .

The judgment has been renewed three times, in 2006, 2015, and 2022, when it was raised to $96.3 million, per NBC. It has since accrued more than $20 million in interest. "He murdered my son" and "never paid a penny, not one single penny," Goldman tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It's unclear whether Simpson's estate will be able to pay the claim. Though Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's lawyer and executor of his estate, previously said he would be receptive to Fred Goldman's claim, he also claimed Simpson left little when he died of prostate cancer on April 10.

A rep for the lawyer tells KLAS he is "aware of recent filings" and "working diligently to secure estate assets for the benefit of creditors and others." "All creditor claims will be reviewed and processed in accordance with Nevada law," the rep adds. On Friday, a judge approved LaVergne's request to auction off Simpson's "unique and high-profile personal property," including a Heisman Trophy. The sale is "intended to help pay a portion" of Fred Goldman's claim, according to the Times. Goldman attorney Michaelle Rafferty says the family will be able to review the auction sale "and we'll have two weeks to object." (More OJ Simpson stories.)