El Chapo's Son Pleads Not Guilty

Joaquín Guzmán López pleaded not guilty in a Tuesday court appearance that lasted about 10 minutes. The 38-year-old son of infamous Sinaloa cartel co-founder Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera is facing federal drug trafficking, money laundering, conspiracy, and weapons charges and appeared in a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit but no handcuffs, the Guardian reports. He declined a Spanish interpreter and answered most of the judge's questions, which were aimed at assessing his health and confirming he understood the proceedings, with "Yes, your honor," the AP reports.