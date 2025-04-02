Startup Founder's Lawyer: Ankle Monitor Would Mess With Pilates

Charlie Javice, the startup founder who was on Friday found guilty of defrauding JPMorgan Chase out of $175 million in connection with the 2021 sale of her college financial planning platform, can't forgo an ankle monitor—despite the challenges that poses for her Pilates career. The Wall Street Journal reports the 32-year-old holds both French and US citizenship, which caused prosecutors to voice concern that she could flee the country absent the location monitoring device.

Attorneys for Javice—who was accused by JPMorgan of telling them she had 4 million users when in truth she had less than 10% of that figure—told the judge her income currently comes from teaching advanced Pilates in South Florida, and that the ankle bracelet would prevent her from doing so. "It would remove the possibility of the one thing she can now do, which is teach her classes," Ronald Sullivan told the court.

While Judge Alvin Hellerstein allowed that it would be a "restriction on her ability" to teach, he determined "there is a risk of flight" and the bracelet was warranted. He said his order could change if her attorneys come up with a viable alternative monitoring system. She faces decades in prison when she is sentenced on Aug. 26, reports Reuters. (More ankle bracelet stories.)