Think Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is a centrist? Think again, per Joan Biskupic, who pens an exclusive piece for CNN on the behind-the-scenes machinations regarding the high court's recent ruling in favor of presidential immunity. Biskupic notes that Roberts has often been viewed as the voice of compromise, with an "institutionalist tendency [that] had been cemented over the past two decades." The presidential immunity case, however, squashes that perspective, with Biskupic writing that Roberts, "now 69 and about to begin his 20th term, appears to have abandoned his usual institutional concerns." She adds that the chief justice "appears to have reached a turning point." "His vision for the high court became more aggressive, and he has perhaps shed the aura of ineffectualness that permeated some public commentary in recent years," Biskupic writes.