Connolly: 'The Sun Is Setting on My Time in Public Service'

Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia announced on Monday he is stepping down as the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight Committee and will not be seeking reelection next year due to his cancer returning, ending his long career in public life. "The sun is setting on my time in public service," Connolly said in a statement. "With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we've accomplished together over 30 years." Connolly announced late last year that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer and would undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy. He said that after "grueling treatments," he learned that the cancer has returned.