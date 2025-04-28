In Academia, Top Schools Unite in Private Against Trump

Colleges and universities appear to be digging in against demands from the Trump administration—as evidenced by Harvard—and the most powerful resistance might be one evolving in private. The Wall Street Journal reports that leaders at some of the most prestigious schools have formed what the newspaper calls a "private collective" to push back against what they see as unwarranted demands by the White House. About 10 schools are represented in the group, whose members speak often to share strategy.

White House officials did not comment, but the newspaper reports that Trump officials have been worried about such an alliance forming among schools—in contrast to what happened at top law firms. The Journal sees this collective as "potentially more potent" than any public shows of resistance. The latter is happening, too, however. Last week, for example, more than 400 campus leaders signed a statement last week opposing what they called "government overreach" on academia, reports the New York Times.

"I think now that we've seen Harvard stand up and push back against the unwarranted government intrusion, that we'll see more of this moving forward," Lynn Pasquerella, president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities, tells the Guardian. The AACU has been coordinating university presidents' responses to the various White House demands. (More colleges and universities stories.)