New NFL Kickoff Rule Is a Weird One for Fans

NFL fans got their first look at one of the biggest rule changes in league history Thursday night, and the early reviews weren't exactly scintillating. The annual Hall of Fame exhibition game in Canton, Ohio, showed how NFL kickoffs have drastically changed, with the league hoping to make them safer and more interesting to watch:

See video of the very first new kickoff here or here in the game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans. The changes: All the players (except the kicker) line up on the side of the field where the ball will be caught, meaning tacklers no longer have a potentially dangerous head of steam when collisions take place, per the Washington Post. As the Athletic puts it: The changes "feel like the sort of thing that'll keep being explained all the way through the Super Bowl."