Jimmy Carter Says He's Holding On for One Thing

With his wife gone and his remaining days to be spent in hospice , Jimmy Carter still has one more thing he wants to hold on for: helping to defeat Donald Trump in November. "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris," the 99-year-old former president told his son Chip Carter this week, grandson Jason Carter tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . Jason Carter notes that his grandfather has recently been "more alert and interested in politics and the war in Gaza," and that the elder Carter's remarks came after Chip Carter asked his dad if he was trying to reach the milestone of his 100th birthday in October.

In April, the AP noted that Trump had taken to belittling President Biden, then his rival for the presidency, during campaign stops by comparing him to the 39th president. "Biden is the worst president in the history of our country, worse than Jimmy Carter by a long shot," Trump said in one appearance. He's continued that backhanded line of attack more recently, including during a rally Wednesday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "The happiest man is Jimmy Carter," Trump said, per WHTM. "He's an old guy right now. He's an old guy, but he's happy because his administration is considered brilliant, brilliant by comparison to this disaster that we have right now."

USA Today notes that Jimmy Carter voted in the Georgia primary in May, via mail-in ballot. "He's not going to miss an election," Jason Carter said then, per the AJC. "It's important to him. I mean, that's the person he is." Carter entered hospice care in February 2023. The AJC notes that Carter wouldn't have to wait too long after his Oct. 1 birthday to cast his vote—Georgia's early voting starts on Oct. 15.