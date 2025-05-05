White House Makes 1K Offer to Migrants

"If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App," Secretary Kristi Noem said. The cash offer might seem a little bold, but the Hill reports that the argument can be made that that figure represents a veritable bargain over the reported $17,000 it costs to arrest, detain, and deport an immigrant.

President Trump, who has made immigration enforcement a hallmark of his second term, is pushing Congress for a massive increase in resources for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Self-deportation, however, may be a cheaper option.