US Personnel Injured in Attack on Iraq Base

Several US personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq, American defense officials said Monday. The defense officials, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity, said troops at al-Asad air base are still assessing the damage. Earlier Monday, Iraqi security officials confirmed the attack, but no group has claimed responsibility. The attack, part of what has been a recent uptick in strikes on American forces, comes as tensions across the Middle East are spiking following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran.
In recent weeks, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have resumed launching attacks on bases housing US forces in Iraq and Syria after a lull of several months. Security sources tell Reuters that two Katyusha rockets landed inside the base. The base in western Iraq has frequently been targeted by militants, the Washington Post reports. Officials say two rockets were fired at the base last week in an attack that didn't cause injuries or damage.
