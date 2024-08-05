US Personnel Injured in Attack on Iraq Base

Several US personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq, American defense officials said Monday. The defense officials, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity, said troops at al-Asad air base are still assessing the damage. Earlier Monday, Iraqi security officials confirmed the attack, but no group has claimed responsibility. The attack, part of what has been a recent uptick in strikes on American forces, comes as tensions across the Middle East are spiking following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran.