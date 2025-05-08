Unexpected Star of the Conclave: A Vatican Seagull

While many eyes were fixed squarely on the Sistine Chapel's chimney, awaiting the sign of the new pope or further votes in the conclave below, one little guy had an actual bird's eye view of the proceedings—and he or she attracted some attention. As the AP reports, a certain seagull has been hanging out on the roof of the Sistine Chapel—sometimes sitting atop the chimney, sometimes hobnobbing with a seagull chick on the roof—all in plain view of the faithful down in St. Peter's Square, or those watching via the Vatican's livestream. A seagull, perhaps the same, was even spotted attacking a drone flying over the Sistine. No word if the bird got a face-full of white smoke when the signal went up. The AP anointed it the "Holy See(gull)."