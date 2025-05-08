Pilot to Baggage Handler: 'You Saved My Life'

As an airport baggage handler, Craig Potter knows how to handle all sorts of cargo, and apparently emergencies, too. The 36-year-old was on the runway of Scotland's Glasgow Airport in December when a pilot ran off a plane in panic. "He was violently choking and patting on his chest," Potter tells the Greenock Telegraph . Then he "mouthed 'help me.'" A father of three, Potter says he thumped the pilot on the back to no avail as the man turned increasingly blue. "So I grabbed him under the arms and squeezed hard," says Potter, who is not medically trained. "It worked, and the food went down the way."

The pilot had been eating lunch in the cockpit of a plane when he started choking. As the co-pilot and a flight attendant were at the back of the plane at the time, Potter says, the pilot appears to have sought the quickest help available. "When he took the first gasp of air, and once he got his breath back, he got a bit wobbly, as if he was going to collapse," says Potter. "I took him in my arms underneath his shoulders and he started to breathe a bit better. He was so grateful. He said 'I'm all right, thanks for helping me, you saved my life.'"

Potter then went about his day as normal. It was only a month and a half later that the incident came up in a discussion with his health and safety manager, who informed higher-ups. Potter was then nominated for a "Super Hero" award from the Civil Aviation Authority, per the Herald. "It was an honor to be nominated, but it's even better to win it," says Potter, who accepted his award at a ceremony in Manchester, England. "They said it was the best award, so they left it until last," Potter tells the Telegraph. "I'm still on a high." He wore a regal kilt, of course. (More uplifting news stories.)