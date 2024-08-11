For recent high school grads, college may not be in the immediate cards, or at all, for a variety of reasons. Axios notes some grads may decide college isn't for them, while others may want to save up some cash first by working—in which case, they'll want to check out the American Opportunity Index's latest findings. Using data culled from labor market data sources (think accessible LinkedIn profiles and Indeed resumes), the index followed 5 million workers over five years to see which firms were most likely to hire and promote entry-level workers, as well as those who best prep staffers for jobs elsewhere. "Where they choose to get that first job matters," Rajiv Chandrasekaran, a managing director at the Schultz Family Foundation, one of the groups behind the index, tells Axios. The top 10 companies to consider: