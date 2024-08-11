Top Companies for High School Grads

Chipotle tops American Opportunity Index's best jobs for those with a high school degree
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 11, 2024 11:00 AM CDT
For recent high school grads, college may not be in the immediate cards, or at all, for a variety of reasons. Axios notes some grads may decide college isn't for them, while others may want to save up some cash first by working—in which case, they'll want to check out the American Opportunity Index's latest findings. Using data culled from labor market data sources (think accessible LinkedIn profiles and Indeed resumes), the index followed 5 million workers over five years to see which firms were most likely to hire and promote entry-level workers, as well as those who best prep staffers for jobs elsewhere. "Where they choose to get that first job matters," Rajiv Chandrasekaran, a managing director at the Schultz Family Foundation, one of the groups behind the index, tells Axios. The top 10 companies to consider:

  1. Chipotle
  2. Lowe's
  3. Walgreens
  4. Foot Locker
  5. PNC
  6. Gap
  7. Goodyear
  8. Best Buy
  9. Chewy
  10. Starbucks
Check out what other companies make the top 50. (More employers stories.)

