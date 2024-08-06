Hurricane Debby Apparently Brought a Lot of Cocaine

Storm dumps packages worth $1M on beaches in the Florida Keys
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 6, 2024 5:54 AM CDT
Hurricane Debby Dumps $1M in Cocaine on Florida Beach
Photo of the mysterious packages.   (US Border Patrol)

Hurricane Debby is wreaking havoc in the South this week, with Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina its biggest targets, but the storm system brought a little something extra to the Sunshine State, per the AP: 70 pounds of cocaine, worth about $1 million, that washed up in the Florida Keys, according to the US Border Patrol's Miami unit. WFLA reports that the coke—discovered by a Good Samaritan who in turn called the authorities—turned up on the unnamed beach in 25 separate packages (check out a photo here).

The cocaine's origin isn't clear, though the packages all featured a red V-shaped logo superimposed on top of a black rectangle, per USA Today. The paper notes that last July, about 70 pounds of cocaine similarly turned up on a Florida Keys beach, but instead of a Good Samaritan, the person who stumbled upon it was Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa. WTSP reported at the time that Castor made the find while on a family fishing trip. (More Hurricane Debby stories.)

