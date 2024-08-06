Hurricane Debby is wreaking havoc in the South this week, with Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina its biggest targets, but the storm system brought a little something extra to the Sunshine State, per the AP: 70 pounds of cocaine, worth about $1 million, that washed up in the Florida Keys, according to the US Border Patrol's Miami unit. WFLA reports that the coke—discovered by a Good Samaritan who in turn called the authorities—turned up on the unnamed beach in 25 separate packages (check out a photo here).
The cocaine's origin isn't clear, though the packages all featured a red V-shaped logo superimposed on top of a black rectangle, per USA Today. The paper notes that last July, about 70 pounds of cocaine similarly turned up on a Florida Keys beach, but instead of a Good Samaritan, the person who stumbled upon it was Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa. WTSP reported at the time that Castor made the find while on a family fishing trip. (More Hurricane Debby stories.)