Kamala Harris Picks Tim Walz: Reports

Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, according to multiple outlets including the AP, the Washington Post, and CNN. By most accounts, it came down to a choice between Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. The Post reports that Harris told allies she has chosen Walz, a 60-year-old former high school teacher and military vet who is known as a progressive governor. The two will appear together Tuesday night at a rally in Philadelphia and then in a series of rallies in swing states that include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.