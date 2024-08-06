Kamala Harris Picks Tim Walz: Reports

Multiple outlets say Democratic nominee has selected Minnesota's progressive governor as running mate
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 6, 2024 8:11 AM CDT
Kamala Harris Picks Tim Walz: Reports
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz discusses the upcoming 2024 legislative session during an interview at his office in the state Capitol, Feb. 7, 2024.   (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, according to multiple outlets including the AP, the Washington Post, and CNN. By most accounts, it came down to a choice between Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. The Post reports that Harris told allies she has chosen Walz, a 60-year-old former high school teacher and military vet who is known as a progressive governor. The two will appear together Tuesday night at a rally in Philadelphia and then in a series of rallies in swing states that include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Walz's national political profile began rising in a hurry last month when he described top Republicans as "weird" in a TV interview that went viral and cemented a new Democratic line of attack. Still, a recent Marist poll showed that seven in 10 voters registered nationally say they had "never heard" or were "unsure" of the Midwestern Democrat, notes the Post. Helping Walz's case is that Donald Trump has been ramping up his campaign in Minnesota, where no GOP presidential candidate has won in 50 years, per the Hill. (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)

X