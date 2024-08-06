Stock Slide Hits Jeff Bezos the Hardest

When you have unimaginable wealth, a market plunge like Monday's takes a toll on the bank account that is hard to fathom for mere financial mortals. Amazon's Jeff Bezos got hit the hardest in the global rout, reports Quartz, but others shared his pain. Forbes rounds up the biggest individual losses:

Bezos lost $8 billion as his fortune dropped to $179 billion. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang lost $7.9 billion, and his fortune fell to $87 billion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $7 billion, falling to $164 billion. Oracle chairman Larry Ellison lost $6 billion, falling to $159 billion. Elon Musk—CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and the world's richest person—lost $6 billion, falling to $221 billion.