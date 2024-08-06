A 44-Year Political Streak Is Over

The 2024 race will be Trump-Vance vs. Harris-Walz. Notice anything missing from that matchup? Axios does and provides one of the more unusual factoids of this year's election: It will be the first since 1976 without a Bush, Clinton, or Biden. The outlet notes that Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X always have seen one of those names on their presidential ballots, going back to Ronald Reagan picking George HW Bush in 1980.

It appears that Hunter Woodall of CBS News was one of the first to point this out, back when President Biden dropped out. USA Today has a breakdown of the tickets starting in 1980. And Philip Bump of the Washington Post adds this context: "The thing about dynasties is that they're only over when they're over," he writes. "We are still only five campaigns into the Biden-Trump chain of nominations, after all. Certainly seems as though this one could extend indefinitely into the future." (More Election 2024 stories.)