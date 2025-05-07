WSJ : Trump Admin Takes 'Concrete Step' in Push for Greenland

Amid the Trump administration's ongoing rhetoric regarding a possible takeover of Greenland , two sources tell the Wall Street Journal the US is ordering its intelligence agencies to increase spying in the semiautonomous Arctic territory. Specifically, the administration wants information on Greenland's independence movement as well as how residents feel about US objectives on the island, including resource extraction, the sources say. By intercepting communications, using surveillance satellites, and gaining intel via actual spies on the ground, the agencies are tasked with identifying people in Greenland and Denmark who are friendly to those objectives, the sources say.

The Journal calls it "one of the first concrete steps Trump's administration has taken toward fulfilling the president's often-stated desire to acquire Greenland," and it comes days after the president's interview with NBC News in which he wouldn't rule out the use of military force to seize the island. Most agencies declined to comment on the Journal's report, but Trump's director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, issued a statement saying the paper "should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the President by politicizing and leaking classified information. They are breaking the law and undermining our nation's security and democracy." See the full story at the Journal. (More Greenland stories.)