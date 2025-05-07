Report: Trump Is Going to Rename Another Gulf

President Trump is planning to rename another gulf, insiders say. The president is set to announce during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia that the United States will begin calling the Persian Gulf either the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia, according to two US officials who spoke to the AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity. Arab nations, which already call it the Arabian Gulf, have advocated for the name change, while Iran, formerly Persia, unsurprisingly prefers Persian Gulf, the name that has been used for centuries.

The US military has been calling the body of water, which sits between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, the Arabian Gulf for years, the AP notes. Iran threatened to sue Google over a Google Maps change in 2012. In 2017, Iranian officials criticized Trump for calling it the Arabian Gulf. "Everyone knew Trump's friendship was for sale to the highest bidder. We now know that his geography is, too," said Javad Zarif, then the country's foreign minister. As with Trump's renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, other countries aren't obliged to go along with whatever the US decides to call the body of water. Trump departs for Saudi Arabia next week on a trip that will include visits to two other Gulf countries: Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.