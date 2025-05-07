Planes Clip Wings at Another US Airport

The FAA is investigating yet another incident of planes colliding at US airports. Less than a month after two American Airlines regional jets, one carrying seven members of Congress, clipped wings at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport, two United Airlines planes clipped wings at San Francisco International Airport just after midnight Tuesday. United Flight 863, departing for Sydney, Australia, was pushing back from its gate around 12:30am when its right wingtip hit the left wingtip of United Flight 877, bound for Hong Kong, CNN reports.

"The incident was totally avoidable," a passenger on one of the planes tells the San Francisco Chronicle. "Once we started taxiing, I saw the other airplane being pushed out at an angle that was uncomfortably close to ours," the man says. "Honestly, I held my breath as our wings were about to pass, and as that was happening both airplanes came to a stop. More and more response vehicles drove up to investigate, and we realized that something had happened." He suggested the ground crew was "not paying enough attention as we were taxiing."

The FAA noted the incident occurred "in an area where air traffic controllers do not communicate with flight crews." "No injuries occurred and passengers on both planes deplaned normally," United said in a statement, noting customers would be rebooked on other flights. There were 202 passengers and 16 crew members on Flight 863 and 306 passengers and 16 crew members on Flight 877, per the Chronicle. (More San Francisco International Airport stories.)