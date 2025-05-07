Biden on Trump So Far: 'What the Hell's Going On Here?'

Former President Biden had his first official interview since leaving office in January, and he had a lot to say about his successor in the Oval Office. Speaking with the BBC in an interview that aired Wednesday, the former commander in chief slammed President Trump's handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US' fractured relations with its allies, and more. Some standout quotes from No. 46, per the BBC, USA Today, and the New York Times:
- Russia-Ukraine war: Biden called Trump pressing Ukraine to permanently give up some territory Russia has seized "modern-day appeasement," adding that "Europe is going to lose confidence in the certainty of America and the leadership of America." Meanwhile, "anybody [who] thinks [Vladimir Putin is] going to stop is just foolish."