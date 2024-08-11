Drinking Too Much Water Is Also a Problem

Reminders to drink more water are common, but here's a reminder not to drink too much. The Wall Street Journal reports that health experts have growing concerns about overhydration—known as water intoxication or hyponatremia in its most serious form— particularly as the nation experiences more heat waves. Details:



Water what? Water intoxication happens when people drink an excessive amount of water in a short period. Unlike dehydration, the public is less educated on water intoxication and its symptoms. Too much water dilutes sodium in the blood, and in extreme cases, can lead to brain cells swelling. This pressure on the brain can lead to comas, seizures, and even death.

Water intoxication happens when people drink an excessive amount of water in a short period. Unlike dehydration, the public is less educated on water intoxication and its symptoms. Too much water dilutes sodium in the blood, and in extreme cases, can lead to brain cells swelling. This pressure on the brain can lead to comas, seizures, and even death. How much? University of Utah professor Thunder Jalili tells the Journal that people can typically handle up to one liter of water per hour. "When you drink more ... that's when you run into the risk of potentially diluting your electrolytes." The general advice is for people to drink when they're thirsty, but to apply common sense in regard to factors such as weather, body size, and the day's activity.

University of Utah professor Thunder Jalili tells the Journal that people can typically handle up to one liter of water per hour. "When you drink more ... that's when you run into the risk of potentially diluting your electrolytes." The general advice is for people to drink when they're thirsty, but to apply common sense in regard to factors such as weather, body size, and the day's activity. Symptoms: WebMD notes that nausea and vomiting, throbbing headaches, confusion, brain fog, and discolored hands, feet, and lips are symptoms of water intoxication.