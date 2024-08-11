Biden: Before Trump, KKK Stayed Under Hoods

A Democratic victory in November is more important than a second term for him, President Biden said in an interview, giving Donald Trump's response to the fatal clash in Charlottesville as a major reason. "Every other time the Ku Klux Klan has been involved, they wore hoods so they're not identified," Biden said, per the New York Times . "Under his presidency, they came out of those woods with no hoods, knowing they had an ally." Biden made the comments in a CBS interview that aired Sunday, his first since he dropped out of the presidential race last month and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden said the pressure to end his campaign came from his party. "A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races," he said. "And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic." Biden said he has no serious health problems and did not express doubt that he could handle the job while conceding the point about his age. "I can't even say how old I am," he said, per Politico. "It's hard for me to get it outta my mouth." The incumbent is 81 and would be 86 at the end of a second presidential term.

Asked by Robert Costa about his legacy, the president said he wanted to be remembered for producing "the single greatest economic recovery in American history," leading the nation out of the pandemic, and proving that "democracy can work." Biden said he'd intended to be a transition president but was motivated to run to stop the threat he said Trump poses. "We must, we must, we must defeat Trump," he said. (More President Biden stories.)