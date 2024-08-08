7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Southern Japan

A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory. Residents were urged to stay away from the coastline, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake registered a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 and was centered off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 18.6 miles. The agency said tsunami waves of up to 50 centimeters—1.6 feet—were detected along parts of Kyushu's southern coast and the nearby island of Shikoku about a half-hour after the quake struck, the AP reports.