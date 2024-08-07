Most people outside of Minnesota haven't heard of Peggy Flanagan, the state's lieutenant governor, but if Kamala Harris wins the presidency in November, Flanagan may become a household name. That's because, courtesy of the Minnesota Constitution, the member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe would become the nation's first Native American woman governor, succeeding current Gov. Tim Walz if he heads to the White House to serve as Harris' vice president, reports Politico . Flanagan, 44, has served as lieutenant governor since 2018, after a three-year stint in Minnesota's House.

Flanagan would also become the North Star State's first woman governor. ABC News notes there have been two Native American men elected to governorships in the US—Johnston Murray of Oklahoma, the nation's first Native American governor, and current Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. The New York Times notes that if Flanagan takes over Walz's role, Minnesota would see yet another first: Bobby Joe Champion, currently the head of the state's Senate, would take over Flanagan's job to become Minnesota's first Black lieutenant governor.

"I couldn't have ever imagined being able to see elected leaders who look like me," Flanagan said in a past interview with the 19th. On Tuesday, Flanagan acknowledged her boss' sudden ascension to become Harris' running mate. "I've been friends with Tim Walz for almost 20 years," she wrote on X. "And for more than five years, he's been my partner in justice at the Minnesota Capitol. He has the grit and the grace to keep our country moving forward alongside Kamala Harris." More here and here on Flanagan's background and accomplishments through the years. (More Minnesota stories.)