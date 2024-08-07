A 'Final Selfless Act' From Man Killed by Crocodile

In his last moments, the Australian vacationer who fell into a river in the country made sure his wife did not meet the same tragic fate he did. Dr. Dave Hogbin, of New South Wales, was on a trip with his family in Queensland when a steep riverbank collapsed underneath him and he was pulled into the Annan River. His wife made it down the embankment and tried to save his life, but when he realized she was in danger of being pulled into the river as well, he let go of her arm and went under, the BBC reports. The family says he was taken by a crocodile within moments. Police believe his remains have been found inside a crocodile, but the remains have not yet been identified.