Tropical Storm Debby Makes Landfall Again

In an encore nobody is applauding, Tropical Storm Debby made landfall a second time early Thursday. The storm—which first made landfall in the US as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday—made landfall near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, around 20 miles northeast of Charleston, CNN reports.

In an update at 5am Eastern, the National Hurricane Center said the storm's center was "creeping inland" over South Carolina at 5mph. It said Debby "is expected to accelerate toward the north-northwest and north across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina through tonight."