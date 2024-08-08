US / Tropical Storm Debby Tropical Storm Debby Makes Landfall Again Storm is 'creeping inland' across South Carolina By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Aug 8, 2024 5:31 AM CDT Copied A paddle boarder walks by emergency sand dunes that were piled up to help protect from erosion as Tropical Storm Debby approaches, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) See 1 more photo In an encore nobody is applauding, Tropical Storm Debby made landfall a second time early Thursday. The storm—which first made landfall in the US as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday—made landfall near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, around 20 miles northeast of Charleston, CNN reports. In an update at 5am Eastern, the National Hurricane Center said the storm's center was "creeping inland" over South Carolina at 5mph. It said Debby "is expected to accelerate toward the north-northwest and north across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina through tonight." "Debby is then expected to move faster toward the northeast," with heavy flooding expected in mid-Atlantic states and parts of Northeast through Saturday morning, the hurricane center said. Tornado watches have been issued for parts of eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, including Raleigh and Virginia Beach, reports CNN. "We expect this storm to continue its slow, gradual approach, bringing multiple days of heavy rainfall and the potential for widespread and severe flash flooding," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday, per NBC News. The storm is expected to bring up to 15 inches of rain to parts of the state. More here. At least six deaths—five in Florida and one in Georgia—have been linked to Debby. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday that the state has been "lucky so far," with no deaths or injuries reported, but more flooding could happen as the storm moves across the state Thursday, and again days later if enough rain falls upstream in North Carolina to cause flooding along rivers, the AP reports. (More Tropical Storm Debby stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error