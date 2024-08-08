The Average American Is Worth More Than Tim Walz

In the week of getting to know Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, focus has turned to the Minnesota governor's finances—or what CNBC describes as a "modest financial profile" that stands "in stark contrast to that of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump."



For one thing, the former teacher and Army veteran has no stocks, bonds, mutual funds, private equities, or other securities, financial disclosures reveal.

The only investment assets of Walz and his wife, Gwen, "appear to be via pensions," Axios reports.

No real estate, either. Before moving into the governor's mansion in 2019, the Walzes sold their four-bedroom place in Mankato for $304,000, $11,000 below asking. They'd purchased the home in 1997 for $145,000 and earned $2,500 a year renting a room, per CNBC and Business Insider.