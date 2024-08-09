Plane in Brazil Carrying 62 Crashes in Residential Area

A Brazilian passenger plane with 62 people aboard went down in a residential area of Sao Paulo on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties—either from the plane or on the ground, per the AP.

Voepass airline said the aircraft with 58 passengers and four crew members took off from Cascavel and was bound for Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport when it crashed into a residential area in the city of Vinhedo, not far from its intended destination.

Brazilian TV showed footage of the plane, Flight 2283, spiraling down vertically, as well as the fiery aftermath of the crash. Several homes were reportedly hit, per CNN.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the crash or what make of plane went down.