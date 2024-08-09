Plane in Brazil Carrying 62 Crashes in Residential Area

A Brazilian passenger plane with 62 people aboard went down in a residential area of Sao Paulo on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties—either from the plane or on the ground, per the AP.
- Voepass airline said the aircraft with 58 passengers and four crew members took off from Cascavel and was bound for Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport when it crashed into a residential area in the city of Vinhedo, not far from its intended destination.
- Brazilian TV showed footage of the plane, Flight 2283, spiraling down vertically, as well as the fiery aftermath of the crash. Several homes were reportedly hit, per CNN.
- There was no immediate word on what might have caused the crash or what make of plane went down.
