Leo's First Sunday Appeal: 'Never Again War'

In his first Sunday address, newly elected Pope Leo XIV stepped into the heart of St. Peter's Square to urge world leaders toward peace in Ukraine and Gaza—offering a few tweaks to tradition alongside his message. The Chicago-born pontiff's call for ceasefires and humanitarian aid was met by cheers from tens of thousands gathered in Rome, reports the AP. "I too address the world's great powers by repeating the ever-present call, 'Never again war,'" Leo said from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica.

Leo specifically appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and humanitarian aid. He said he was "deeply hurt" by the conflict there, per the BBC.

He also advocated for a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, the release of war prisoners, and the return of Ukrainian children to their families, per Vatican News.

Drawing on Pope Francis' earlier comments, Leo described the current global state as a "third world war in pieces" and welcomed reports of a ceasefire to end the latest conflict between India and Pakistan.