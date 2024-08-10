President Biden will be shedding some more light on why he left the 2024 race in an interview set to air in full on CBS News' Sunday Morning show, but some clips from the chat with Robert Costa, the network's chief campaign and election correspondent, are already circulating. Notably, the president, 81, says that when he ran in 2020, he saw himself as being the "transition president," and that he's now throwing his support behind his vice president, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, per CBS. Some notable quotes from the Wednesday interview at the White House, his first since announcing he wouldn't run for reelection, per CBS and the Daily Beast:

On uniting Dems for November: "Although it's a great honor to be a president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what I—most important thing you can do. And that is, we must, we must, we must defeat Trump."