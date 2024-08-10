An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes in the 10-month-old war between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, claiming it hit a Hamas command center within the school. Hamas denied that, per the AP . The strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded 47 people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. The facility, like almost all of Gaza's schools, has been used as a shelter for people who've been forced to flee their homes by the war. Video from the scene showed walls blown out on the ground level of a large building. Concrete chunks and twisted metal lay atop the blood-soaked floor, along with clothing, toppled furniture, and other debris. A blackened car with the windows blown out was covered in rubble.

Fadel Naeem, director of Gaza City's Al-Ahli hospital, said the facility received 70 bodies of those killed in the strike and the body parts of at least 10 more. The strike hit without warning before sunrise, as people were praying at a mosque inside the school, according to a witness who worked to rescue people. "There were people praying, there were people washing, and there were people upstairs sleeping, including children, women, and old people," he said. Three missiles ripped through the school and the mosque inside, where about 6,000 displaced people were taking shelter from the war, said Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for the Civil Defense first responders who operate under the Hamas-run local government. Many of the dead were unrecognizable, he said, adding that he expected the death toll to rise. Many of the casualties were women and children, he noted.

Per the UN, 477 out of 564 Gaza schools had been directly hit or damaged in the war as of July 6. In June, an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza killed at least 33 people, including 12 women and children, per local health officials. On Thursday, Israel's military hit two schools sheltering displaced people in eastern Gaza City, killing at least 15, per hospital officials. Israel has blamed civilian deaths in Gaza on Hamas, saying the group endangers noncombatants by using schools and residential neighborhoods as bases for operations and attacks. Israeli intel indicated about 20 militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, including senior commanders, were using the Tabeen school compound to plan attacks on Israeli forces, an Israeli military spokesman said in a statement. Izzat al-Rishq, a top Hamas official, denied there were militants in the school. More here.