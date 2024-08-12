New Point of Contention in Race: Harris' Crowd Sizes

Donald Trump's new line of attack against Kamala Harris is about a subject he likes to fight about—crowd sizes. In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump accused the Harris campaign of doctoring images with artificial intelligence, but media outlets and attendees refute that notion, and the Harris campaign is mocking him over the unsubstantiated claim.

Trump: "Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she 'A.I.'d' it, and showed a massive 'crowd' of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN'T EXIST!" Trump wrote of a Harris appearance in Detroit, reposting another user's claims. He added that the vice president's team was doing the same with rally photos, adding that "she should be disqualified" because it amounted to election interference.