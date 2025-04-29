There Are 17K Starbucks in America. None Like This

Starbucks may have more than 17,000 locations nationwide, but none are quite like the one opening this week in the Texas city of Brownsville along the US-Mexico border: It was 3D printed. A computer-controlled robotic arm did much of the work by pouring one layer of concrete atop another, creating a drive-thru only location that is set to open Friday. It makes Starbucks one of the nation's few big retailers that have tinkered with 3D printing for commercial construction.

Starbucks isn't saying whether more stores like it are on the horizon or why the company chose Brownsville, which has about 190,000 residents and at least four other locations in the area. At first glance, the compact rectangular building with the Starbucks logo looks like any other, but a close look reveals ridged walls that resemble stacked tubes. Starbucks confirmed this is its first 3D printed store in the US but declined an interview request, reports the AP.

Andrew McCoy, associate director of research and innovation at the Myers-Lawson School of Construction at Virginia Tech, called the new store "leading edge." In general, construction using 3D technology still costs more than traditional wood framing, McCoy said. But, he said, it helps address a labor shortage and can be a way to get something built faster. He expects it will eventually become more cost competitive. "You are starting to see the technology is getting faster, smaller," McCoy said. "It's getting easier to use."