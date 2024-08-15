Nate Silver has been keeping tabs on Election 2024, and his current model gives Vice President Kamala Harris a 52% chance of defeating former President Trump in November. Talking with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein for The Ezra Klein Show podcast, the statistics whiz says that Harris has "kind of stomped on Donald Trump's news cycle" and that her "momentum has been pretty good." He also notes that Hillary Clinton, whom he deems "kind of a terrible candidate," secured the popular vote in 2016 by two points. "Is [Harris] a little bit better than Hillary Clinton? Probably," Silver says. "So can [Harris] win by three or four? Well, if you win by three or four, then you win the Electoral College in most instances." More from his chat with Klein here:

On Harris unexpectedly turning out to be 'meme-able': "Maybe you really can meme your way to victory. ... There's something about how it's off-trend a little bit, and it's kind of unexpected a little bit. ... I think people are ready for a vibe shift."