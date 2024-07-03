"You don't need another pundit telling you that [President] Biden should quit the race," writes stats guru Nate Silver in the New York Times. Instead, Silver suggests Democrats listen to what the polls are saying—and they are saying Biden should quit the race, he writes. Silver isn't talking about post-debate polls. He cites "remarkably consistent" data from polls showing that Democratic candidates for Congress in swing states outperform Biden, and Silver sees this as a "silver lining" for the party. "Voters in these polls like Democratic candidates for Congress just fine. More than fine, actually: It's Mr. Biden who is the problem." In short, Biden was in trouble before the debate—Silver had him with a 35% chance of winning—and now he's in even deeper trouble.