Billionaire Accuses His Billionaire Neighbor of Stealing Malibu Sand

Sand is in short supply at Malibu's Broad Beach, where almost all the dunes are now gone thanks to sea level rise, high tides, storms, and erosion. And now Mark Attanasio, the billionaire owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, stands accused—by another billionaire—of stealing it for his own personal use. As the Washington Post explains, celebrities including Frank Sinatra, Steven Spielberg, Goldie Hawn, and Pierce Brosnan have lived on Broad Beach, and Attanasio has a $30 million property he bought in 2007. He obtained permits in March to repair a damaged sea wall, but financier James Kohlberg, his next-door neighbor, has filed a lawsuit accusing Attanasio of "using a public beach as [his] own personal sandbox," the Independent reports.