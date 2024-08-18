Ukraine Hits Kursk Bridges, Suggesting Plans to Stay

Ukraine has destroyed a key bridge in Russia's Kursk region and struck a second one nearby, less than two weeks into its stunning cross-border incursion, disrupting Russian supply routes and possibly signaling that its troops are planning to dig in. Russia's pro-Kremlin military bloggers have acknowledged that the destruction of the first bridge, which spanned the Seim River near the town of Glushkovo, will impede deliveries of supplies to forces repelling Ukraine's incursion, though Moscow could still use pontoons and smaller bridges in the area. Ukraine's air force chief, Lt. Mykola Oleshchuk, on Friday released a video of a Ukrainian airstrike that split the bridge in two, the AP reports.

Less than two days later, Ukrainian troops hit a second bridge in Russia, according to Oleshchuk and the Russian regional governor, Alexei Smirnov. As of Sunday morning, there were no official reports on where exactly the second bridge attack took place. Russian Telegram channels claimed that a second bridge over the Seim, in the village of Zvannoe, had been struck. According to Russia's Mash news site, the attacks left the area with just one intact bridge. If that's accurate, the Ukrainian strikes would further complicate Moscow's attempts to replenish its forces in Kursk and evacuate civilians. Glushkovo lies some 7.5 miles north of the Ukrainian border and approximately 10 miles northwest of the main battle zone in Kursk. Zvannoe is located a further 5 miles northeast.

Analysts say that although Ukraine could try to consolidate its gains within Russia, it would be a risky maneuver given Kyiv's limited resources, because supply lines extending deep into Kursk would be vulnerable to Russian strikes. The incursion has already boosted Ukraine's morale and demonstrated an ability to seize the initiative, per the AP. Late Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies to lift the remaining restrictions on using Western weapons to strike targets deeper in Russia, including in Kursk, saying that his troops could then deprive Moscow "of any ability to advance and cause destruction."