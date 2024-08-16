Crime / Matthew Perry What We Know About Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha pleads not guilty to charges she supplied the actor with a fatal dose of the drug By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 16, 2024 2:08 PM CDT Copied A screen shot from video of Jasveen Sangha. (YouTube/News9) One of the five people facing charges in the fatal overdose of Matthew Perry last year is a woman prosecutors refer to as the "Ketamine Queen" in court documents. Now, new details are emerging about her (as well as about Perry's final days): Name: Jasveen Sangha is a 41-year-old dual citizen of the US and Britain, reports the BBC. She lives in North Hollywood, and prosecutors say she has been dealing illegal ketamine out of a stash house there since 2019. Allegations: Sangha has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including distribution of ketamine resulting in death, per the Cut. Prosecutors say she began supplying Kerry with the anesthetic—in unmarked vials labeled "Dr. Pepper"—when he could no longer obtain it from two doctors who had been supplying him. She allegedly sold Perry 50 vials for $11,000, including the dose that killed him, per ABC News. Flamboyant: Sangha lived an extravagant lifestyle she documented on social media, including extensive travel. Prosecutors describe her home as a "drug-selling emporium" and say they found 80 vials of ketamine and thousands of pills including meth, cocaine, Xanax, and other prescription drugs, per the Daily Beast. She "only deal[s] with high end and celebs," the indictment quotes co-defendant Erik Fleming as saying about her. "If it were not great stuff she'd lose her business." Telling text: Prosecutors say Sangha texted Fleming, "Delete all of our messages" upon hearing news of Perry's death, per Today. Fleming is described as an acquaintance of Perry's who allegedly procured the ketamine from Sangha for the Friends actor. Previous death: Prosecutors say a man who bought ketamine from Sangha in 2019 also died of a fatal overdose. When informed of this by a brother of the deceased, she Googled, "Can ketamine be listed as a cause of death," according to the indictment, per Time. It was not clear whether she may face charges in that case as well. (More Matthew Perry stories.) Report an error