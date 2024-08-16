What We Know About Perry's 'Ketamine Queen'

One of the five people facing charges in the fatal overdose of Matthew Perry last year is a woman prosecutors refer to as the "Ketamine Queen" in court documents. Now, new details are emerging about her (as well as about Perry's final days):

Jasveen Sangha is a 41-year-old dual citizen of the US and Britain, reports the BBC. She lives in North Hollywood, and prosecutors say she has been dealing illegal ketamine out of a stash house there since 2019. Allegations: Sangha has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including distribution of ketamine resulting in death, per the Cut. Prosecutors say she began supplying Kerry with the anesthetic—in unmarked vials labeled "Dr. Pepper"—when he could no longer obtain it from two doctors who had been supplying him. She allegedly sold Perry 50 vials for $11,000, including the dose that killed him, per ABC News.