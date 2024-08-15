Arrest Made in Death of Matthew Perry

Authorities have been investigating the source of the ketamine that killed him
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 15, 2024 9:56 AM CDT
Arrest Made in Death of Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry in a 2015 photo.   (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Police have made at least one arrest in the death of Matthew Perry, reports NBC News and the New York Times. Few details beyond that were immediately known ahead of a news conference scheduled for later Thursday. Perry died of a ketamine overdose last year at the age of 54, and federal and local authorities have been investigating the source of the drug. The Friends actor had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety—the drug has been increasingly used as a treatment of late—but the large amount found in his system suggested he received more from another source. (More Matthew Perry stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X