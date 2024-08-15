Police have made at least one arrest in the death of Matthew Perry, reports NBC News and the New York Times. Few details beyond that were immediately known ahead of a news conference scheduled for later Thursday. Perry died of a ketamine overdose last year at the age of 54, and federal and local authorities have been investigating the source of the drug. The Friends actor had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety—the drug has been increasingly used as a treatment of late—but the large amount found in his system suggested he received more from another source. (More Matthew Perry stories.)