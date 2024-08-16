Romanian Gets Medal, Thinks of 'Sabrina and Jordan'

Ana Barbosu was presented with the bronze medal in the gymnastics floor exercise on Friday, in a belated ceremony after American Jordan Chiles first was awarded third place in the Olympic event. The International Olympic Committee had given Romanian officials permission Thursday to make the presentation, USA Today reports, though the result has been tangled in a scoring dispute since the Aug. 5 competition in Paris. "I can't help but think about Sabrina and Jordan right now," Barbosu said in Romanian at the ceremony. Sabrina Voinea received the same score for her routine as Barbosu but lost the tiebreaker; Barbosu had a higher execution score.

"I want to believe that the day will come when all three of us will receive a bronze medal," she said. Barbosu also was given an Olympics poster and mascot, as were all medal recipients in Paris, per the Athletic. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu gave her a bouquet. "It's a difficult situation for us, with so many uncertainties and overwhelming emotions," Barbosu told the gathering, acknowledging that officials may have handled the situation with less grace than the gymnasts exhibited in the competition. "I hope everyone understands that we have not done anything wrong at the Olympics. And that the Olympic spirit is more important than any misunderstanding between the authorities." In a post Thursday, Chiles called the outcome unjust.