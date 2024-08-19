Stocks Rise as Markets Await Fed Chief's Remarks

Among the biggest movers in the mostly quiet market was chip company Advanced Micro Devices. It rose 4.5% after saying it would buy ZT Systems, a supplier in the cloud computing and artificial-intelligence industries, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $4.9 billion. Another chip company, Nvidia, rose 4.4% and was the single strongest force pushing the S&P 500 upward. That helped offset a 4.8% drop for Guess? Inc., which said its chief financial officer is stepping down to pursue another opportunity. The apparel and accessories company said it's begun a search for its next CFO and appointed an interim.

With more than 90% of companies in the S&P 500 having already turned in their reports, they're on track to deliver growth of nearly 11% in earnings per share from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the best growth since the end of 2021. Retailers dominate the tail end of earnings season, and Lowe's, Ross Stores, Target, and TJX will be among those in the spotlight this week.