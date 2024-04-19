When NBC News spotted George Santos on Thursday outside the New York City courtroom where Donald Trump's hush money trial is taking place, the former GOP congressman was mum about why he was there. He cleared that up in social media, revealing his presence involved not Trump but his own legal complaint against late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, whom he sued after Kimmel secretly purchased Cameo videos from him, then played them on his show. "Let's see if @jimmykimmel puts up or shuts up today," Santos posted on X late Thursday morning. "After all this is your dream coming true as you said so your self on air!"

In an accompanying video, the 35-year-old ex-lawmaker added, "I can't wait to see if Jimmy shows up, or is he gonna hide behind his little corporate lawyers. I'll be there." Kimmel doesn't think much of Santos' suit against him, which accuses the comedian of fraud, breach of contract, and copyright infringement. "George has rudely filed the lawsuit against me, our show, and the Walt Disney Co. because we did a nice thing. Because we supported him by ordering his Cameo videos," Kimmel said after Santos filed his complaint, per the Hill.

Kimmel added, "He says we deceived him under the guise of fandom. ... And if there's one thing George Santos will not stand for, it's using a fake name under false pretenses." Meanwhile, Santos, who was booted from Congress in December for lying to donors and phony campaign statements, among other things, is ostensibly staying busy in his new bid for a House seat, this time as an independent out of Long Island's 1st Congressional District. Politico reports, however, that FEC filings show he has done zero fundraising for that bid so far. Santos shrugged it all off earlier this week. "If I raise money, you're going to say I'm doing it to grift or to fund my lavish lifestyle or whatever you want to write," he told the New York Daily News. (More George Santos stories.)