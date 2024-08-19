DNC Marks a Symbolic Passing of the Torch

The Democratic National Convention kicking off Monday in Chicago is more noteworthy than usual, coming just four weeks after President Biden shuttered his campaign and made way for Vice President Kamala Harris to ascend to the top of Democrats' ticket, per the AP . Up until a month ago, Biden had been expected to take the convention stage Thursday night, as is tradition for the party's nominee. Now, Biden will give a speech on the convention's opening night of Monday, as will his wife, first lady Jill Biden. Biden is expected to use his keynote address as a symbolic handoff of his party to Harris, capping five decades in Democratic politics and pressing the case for what he says is the threat to the country if Trump returns to the White House.

Harris will be on hand to watch the president's speech. She's expected to stick around through the week's events, ahead of her own speech, but officials say Biden isn't planning to be in Chicago past his own appearance. According to convention organizers, the theme for Monday's events is "For the People," a callback to the theme of Harris' 2020 presidential campaign, and a phrase she's been incorporating into her new one. At the convention's opening night, organizers note that speakers will aim to make the argument that, "while Donald Trump puts himself first, Democrats are fighting for the American people," something they say is reflected in Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

In addition to the elected officials and party leaders, Democrats also plan to showcase "everyday Americans" and some performers during each night. Demonstrations are expected every day of the convention, with thousands of activists hoping to call attention to abortion rights, economic injustice, and the war in Gaza. "Our local police department has worked with the Secret Service as well as other local agencies to ensure a safe, peaceful yet vibrant, exciting convention," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who will speak on opening night. Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have a full week of their own events stumping across battleground states. But Trump's allies will hold a daily news conference in Chicago, a prebuttal to what's expected from the stage at the United Center. (More Democratic National Convention stories.)