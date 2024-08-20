Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue Had an Epic Love Story

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue were the frequent subjects of articles with headlines like "secrets to a lasting Hollywood marriage," and on Monday, Thomas was mourning the death of her husband of 44 years . "I'm sure by now you've heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night, so I know you understand that I'll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts," she posted on Instagram alongside a picture of her and Donahue in their younger days, riding a motorbike on vacation in what she said was one of her favorite photos of the two of them.

"Until I return, I wish you good health and happy days in the company of family and friends, and I hope that you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip," Thomas, 86, concluded. The actress first met Donahue in 1972, when she appeared on his talk show. He was still in his first marriage, to his college sweetheart Margaret Cooney, at the time; the couple had five children together and divorced in 1975, Today reports. Then, in 1977, Thomas went back on Donahue's show—and this time, the sparks that flew between them were apparent to anyone watching (see a clip in our gallery or here). Thomas has posted throwback photos of the couple before, including one from a romantic visit they had a few months after that episode. They were married by 1980, People reports. (More Phil Donahue stories.)