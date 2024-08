Shiloh Jolie is officially no longer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. A judge on Monday granted the 18-year-old's request to drop the "Pitt" from her surname, People reports. The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started the process of changing her name when she became a legal adult in May. Back then, a source told People that Pitt was "aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them." (A number of the former couple's other kids have also reportedly stopped using Pitt's last name, though Shiloh appears to be the first to legally drop it.)