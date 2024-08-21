RFK Jr.'s Running Mate: We Could Drop Out, Back Trump

It seems pretty clear Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not going to be the next president of the United States of America. What's not as clear is whether he will stay in the race until the bitter end. In a podcast interview recounted by the New York Times and Axios, Kennedy's running mate, Silicon Valley investor Nicole Shanahan, suggested they could end their campaign and endorse Donald Trump. "There's two options that we're looking at," Shanahan says in the Impact Theory episode posted Tuesday. "One is staying in," with the goal of getting the 5% of the vote needed to establish a political party that could get federal funding and better ballot access for the next presidential election. But, Shanahan continued, that could help the Harris-Walz campaign, since polling indicates RFK Jr.'s campaign is more likely to siphon votes from the Trump-Vance campaign.