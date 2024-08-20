Things Aren't Looking Good for RFK Jr.

The state of Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign is now dire, according to reports. The independent candidate spent $7 million in July while raising only $5.6 million, Politico reports, leaving him with $3.9 million in the bank and nearly $3.5 million in debt at the end of the month. His finances are only one issue. Kennedy is also losing ground in polls while struggling to get on the ballot in key states. Last fall, polls showed him with 20% support nationally. As of last week, RealClearPolitics' average had him at 5.5%, per USA Today .

Kennedy is appealing a judge's decision that he should not appear on New York ballots because he falsely claimed New York residence on petitions filed with the state. Challengers are also trying to remove him from Georgia's November ballot, saying he included the same "sham" address on ballot access petitions in that state, per the AP. Some onlookers who see Kennedy as increasingly desperate also point to his raising the possibility of a Cabinet job under Democratic nominee Kamala Harris if she were to win, only to be rebuffed, per the Hill.

"RFK Jr.'s campaign is disintegrating and his job search reeks of desperation," says Britt Jacovich, a rep for progressive advocacy group MoveOn. "RFK Jr. might be desperate, but it's a desperation to avoid voters realizing that the purpose of his candidacy is to be a spoiler for [former President Donald Trump]," the Republican nominee, adds Josh Schwerin, a Democratic campaign veteran. He says Democrats view Kennedy's attempted wooing of Harris as a cynical ploy to help his political career since the candidates have little in common in terms of policy goals.