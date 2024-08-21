Kennedy Plans Announcement, Maybe With Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce an end to his independent presidential campaign on Friday, possibly endorsing Donald Trump at the same time. Kennedy declined to address the issue other than to say he'll speak about his "path forward." But people with knowledge of the candidate's plans told NBC News and ABC News that the rivals' staffs are working on lining up a joint appearance for Kennedy and Trump, who have nearby events planned in Arizona that day. Kennedy's campaign director emailed staff members on Wednesday thanking them and saying Kennedy is considering suspending his campaign, per CBS News .

People in both campaigns said that no joint appearance has been finalized for Friday, and there were cautions that Kennedy could change his mind. His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said this week that he's considering throwing his support to Trump, who in turn has said he'd consider giving him a job in his administration if he wins. Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, told NBC on Wednesday that "there's been a lot of communication back and forth" between the Kennedy and Trump campaigns. The financial situation of Kennedy's campaign is grim. Polls show his support in single digits, his campaign spent more last month than it took in, and he spent Wednesday testifying in a New York courtroom over Democratic efforts to keep him off the ballot. (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.)