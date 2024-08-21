Biden, Harris Massively Outraised Trump in July

Donations soared after Biden dropped out
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 21, 2024 5:25 PM CDT
Biden, Harris Massively Outraised Trump in July
Kamala Harris speaks at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

July was a very unusual month in American politics, and that's reflected in fundraising figures released Tuesday and Wednesday. The New York Times reports that Democratic fundraising skyrocketed after President Biden exited the White House race on July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the ActBlue platform, daily fundraising by the Biden campaign and associated committees averaged $1.5 million for most of July but surged to an average of $16.6 million for the rest of the month.

  • Reuters reports that Harris' main campaign fundraising group told the Federal Election Commission it raised $204 million in July—more than four times the $48 million reported by Donald Trump's main fundraising group.

  • The Times reports that there was a surge in donations to super PACs supporting Democrats after Biden's exit, and pro-Trump super PACs also took in plenty of cash. Filings show that GOP megadonor Timothy Mellon donated $50 million to the MAGA Inc. super PAC on July 15, two days after the assassination attempt on Trump, bringing his total pro-Trump donations this election cycle to $125 million.
  • The Harris campaign previously said it raised $310 million in July in combination with the Democratic Party, Reuters reports. The combined figure for Trump and the GOP was $138 million.
  • The Washington Post reports that the federal filings released this week "do not capture the full fundraising picture because several committees that support the candidates will not report their quarterly tallies until October."
  • According to the filings, Harris and the Democratic Party entered August with a $286 million war chest, per the Post. The figure for Trump and the GOP was $250 million.
(More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X