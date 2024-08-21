Biden, Harris Massively Outraised Trump in July

July was a very unusual month in American politics, and that's reflected in fundraising figures released Tuesday and Wednesday. The New York Times reports that Democratic fundraising skyrocketed after President Biden exited the White House race on July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the ActBlue platform, daily fundraising by the Biden campaign and associated committees averaged $1.5 million for most of July but surged to an average of $16.6 million for the rest of the month.

Reuters reports that Harris' main campaign fundraising group told the Federal Election Commission it raised $204 million in July—more than four times the $48 million reported by Donald Trump's main fundraising group.